Pamela J. Neff 1976 - 2020
POLAND/MADISON - Pamela J. Neff, 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Hamilton on June 24, 1976, the daughter of Ronald and Viola Wood Neff. Pam graduated from Madison in 1994, later graduating from Herkimer College and finishing her education at MVCC, majoring in accounting. She had worked numerous years at M & T Bank, Utica.
The last 22 years, she has spent with her soulmate, Craig Hodge. Together, they loved the beauty of the Adirondacks and all it had to offer. They loved camping, fishing, boating, spending every chance they had to be away from home, camping.
Pam loved to spoil her nephew, Lucas. Most of all, Pam will be remembered as a caring life partner to Craig, a beloved daughter, sister and friend.
Pam leaves behind her cherished life partner, Craig Hodge, of Poland; her beloved parents, Ronald and Viola Neff, of Madison; her brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Darlene Neff, of Madison; and her special nephew, Lucas Neff, also Madison. She is also survived by several aunts and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. Spring interment will be in Madison Village Cemetery. Calling hours are prior to the funeral service on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit, paulfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Pam, kindly consider a donation to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502 or the charity or organization of one's choice.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020