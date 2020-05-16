Pamela M. DeCarlis
1958 - 2020
UTICA - Pamela M. DeCarlis, 62, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease.
Pamela was born in Utica on March 12, 1958, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Eleanor (Pharoah) Lynch. Pamela worked as a hairstylist in the Utica, NY and Houston, TX areas and was a color educator for L'Oreal, while living in Texas. She loved being at the beach and was a lover of nature and the outdoors. Pamela enjoyed scrapbooking and highlighting the memories of her life.
Pamela is survived by two daughters, Lizza DeCarlis, Deerfield and Jaime Sanchez, Rome; and one son, Jason DeCarlis, Utica; three grandchildren, Jordan, Simone and Brianna; a sister, Patricia Dobson, Marcy; a companion, Joel Sainsbury, New Hartford; and a special niece and nephew, Michelle Ende and Justin Dobson.
Pamela was predeceased by a sister, M. Joyce Lynch; and a brother, Michael J. Lynch.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and New York State there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
