1/
Pasquale J. (p.j.) Putrello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pasquale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pasquale J. Putrello (P.J.) 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Pasquale J. Putrello, age 82, passed away on August 7, 2020 at the Oneida Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, where he had been a resident.
Pasquale is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret and Joseph Montanaro, and Fanny George; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Benita (Sue) Putrelo; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dicky Putrello, Jimmy Putrello, and Moe Putrello; two sisters, Rosina Petruello, and Maria Petruello; sister-in-law, Connie Putrello; and brother-in-law William George.
The family will honor and commemorate Pasquale's life at a private time. Funeral services and Interment in Calvary Cemetery will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with Pat's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website.
Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved