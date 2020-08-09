Pasquale J. Putrello (P.J.) 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Pasquale J. Putrello, age 82, passed away on August 7, 2020 at the Oneida Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, where he had been a resident.
Pasquale is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret and Joseph Montanaro, and Fanny George; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Benita (Sue) Putrelo; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dicky Putrello, Jimmy Putrello, and Moe Putrello; two sisters, Rosina Petruello, and Maria Petruello; sister-in-law, Connie Putrello; brother-in-law, William George; and great-niece, Kayla Whitten.
The family will honor and commemorate Pasquale's life at a private time. Funeral services and Interment in Calvary Cemetery will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
