Pasquale "Pat" Joaquin 1935 - 2020
US Army Veteran - Served in Germany
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. Pasquale "Pat" Joaquin, age 84, of NY Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on March 27, 1935, a son of the late Manuel and Marianne Favata Joaquin, having grown up in East Utica and graduated from TR Proctor High School, Class of 1953. In 1957, he was drafted in the US Army and served honorably in the 15th and 3rd Infantry Div. in Germany. Pat was employed with the Bendix and Lucas Aerospace Co. for over 20 years until his retirement. In his later years, he was a security guard with L.B. Security Co.
Pat loved sports and played "Fast Pitch", horseshoes and was a renown bowler. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Browns fan. He was proud of his Portuguese and Sicilian Heritage and was a member of the Sons of Italy and the American Legion Post #229. He had a love of Jazz music and excelled in jitterbugging. At one time, he served as an usher at St. Anthony's Church and later at St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda Younes and husband, Ralph, of SC; one son, Patrick Joaquin, of OH; one sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Rich Becraft, of Utica; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Thomas and Barbara Joaquin, of FL, Anthony and Gloria Joaquin, of Yorkville and Suzanne Joaquin, of FL; one grandson, Christopher; his great-grandson, Kayden; his longtime loving and devoted companion, Diane Alsante, of NY Mills; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah; sister, Libby; and brother, Manuel.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020