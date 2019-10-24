|
|
Pasquale Moracco 1935 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mr. Pasquale "Pat" Moracco, 84, passed away, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the St. Luke's Campus of MVHC.
Pat was born in Utica, on February 21, 1935, a son of the late Samuel F. and Theresa (Pagliaro) Moracco. Pat was educated in local schools and attended TR Proctor High School. He was a firefighter for the City of Utica Fire Department for over 28 years, retiring in 1990.
On April 16, 1977, Pat was joined in marriage to the former Elizabeth J. "Betty" DeCrisci. Pat and Betty shared a marriage of love and devotion to each other for over 33 years. Betty passed away on June 24, 2010.
He is survived by five daughters, Theresa Moracco, Dorinda and Mike Dunn, Brenda Moracco, Paulette Moracco and Patrice and Jon Grant; nine beloved grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Paula Moracco; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Brown; and also many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., with a Celebration of Pat's Life at the conclusion of calling hours at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to Larry, from Meals on Wheels of Herkimer County, for all he did for Pat during this difficult time.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019