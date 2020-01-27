The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
(315) 865-5411
Patricia A. DeCrisci

Patricia A. DeCrisci Obituary
Patricia A. DeCrisci 1944 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Patricia A. DeCrisci, 76, of Holland Patent, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
In keeping with Patty's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Leo's – St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, 7939 Elm St., Holland Patent. Interment will take place in the spring in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
