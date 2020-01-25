|
Patricia A. Fletcher 1930 - 2020
Retired Assistant Administrator at St. Elizabeth Hospital
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN/ WHITESBORO - Patricia A. (Murphy) Fletcher died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Eden Prairie, MN, with her children by her side.
Patricia was born in Ilion, NY, on February 15, 1930, the second oldest of a family of six children of the late George J. and Mary (Luebbert) Murphy. She graduated from Ilion High School and furthered her education at the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She later was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 40 years in various positions until her retirement in 1994 as Assistant Administrator. She thoroughly enjoyed her nursing career, including her role as Director of Nursing. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the Diabetes Association, Hospice and the Abraham House.
On June 26, 1954, she was married to James E. Fletcher at the Church of the Annunciation, Ilion. They shared a blessed union of 52 years until Jim's passing on August 28, 2006. She and Jim were the proud parents of four wonderful children: daughters, Kathleen M. Reno and Jean T. Broich (Robert); sons, Timothy G. Fletcher (Maureen) and John D. Fletcher (Carryn). She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Michele (David) Trump, Katie Reno (Jacob Jewett), Meghan Reno, Jessica (Reed) Bergmann, Max (Sarah) Broich, Carryn (Justin) Schram, Major Daniel (Diana) Fletcher, USMC, Hayley (Brett) Karcher, Brian (Alison) Fletcher, Grace Fletcher, Emily Fletcher and Marie Fletcher. She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and cherished dearly.
The best of times were those times spent with family. Surviving is her brother, Tom (Doreen) Murphy; sister-in-law, Gloria Murphy; and brother-in-law, Chuck Robinson. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed! Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Robinson, Mary Lalonde and Lois Manley; brother, Larry Murphy; brother-in-law, Ted LaLonde; brother-in-law, Rob Manley; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Robinson; and son-in-law, Dennis Reno.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, our family would appreciate donations sent to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501, where Pat had volunteered for many years or NC Little Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435, where Pat was cared for so well during her final days with us.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020