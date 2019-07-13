Patricia A. Fortuner 1942 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Pat (Mimi) Fortuner passed into Heaven on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family.

She was the sixth child of the late Glenn and Lois Nichols Mower, born in Ilion, on November 16, 1942.

Pat attended Frankfort Schuyler Central Schools and graduated from Utica School of Commerce in 1972. She was a member of 182 Teamsters Union and previously employed by Dairylea, Associated Textiles and The Masonic Home in Utica. She then finished her career as a resident counselor at United Cerebral Palsy, where she was a cherished advocate for the residents. Mimi always went above and beyond for those she loved. She took pride in the fact of how incredibly close and united our family is.

Mimi was the life of the party and self-expressed to the fullest. She enjoyed being on the beach, relaxing in nature, humming birds and playing Yahtzee. She had a special admiration for Whoopi Goldberg.

Pat is survived by her loving children, Lee Ann Roberts-Woolever and her husband, Michael, Richard E. Roberts. Jr. and his wife, Nicole, Mark S. Roberts and his wife, Kim, Michael J. Roberts and his wife, Donna, Matthew G. Roberts and his wife, Cynthia and Kari Fortuner-DeSarro and her fiancee, David Calhoun; her grandchildren, Shannon Roberts, Cori Mootz-Palmer and her husband, Michael, Mike Gorman, Sophia Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Mia Roberts, Arianna Roberts, Kyle Wilson, Patrick Roberts, Aolani Roberts, Jennifer Schieble and her husband, Michael, Joshua Roberts, Dillon Roberts, Megan Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Daniel Wood, Hannah Wood, Christian Crum, Christina DeSarro, Angela DeSarro, Louis DeSarro, III and their father, Louis DeSarro, Jr. and Carly Calhoun; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Keenan, Jordan and Ashton Palmer, Alondra Gorman, Santina Napoli and Jonah Roberts. Mimi had a special place in her heart for her tuxedo-cat, Suzie. Pat is also survived by her siblings, George Mower, Philip and his wife, Patricia Mower, Margaret (Peg) Thuener, Edna and her husband, Richard Wasyleski, Jack and his wife, Evelyn Mower, Charles and his wife, Terry Mower; her sister-in-law, Mary Mower; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth Mower and William Mower; grandson, Ryan Roberts; nephew, Jim Jacobs; niece, Laura Penree, brother-in-law, Otto Thuener; sister-in-law, Gudrun Mower; and her former husbands, Richard E. Roberts, Sr. and William Fortuner, Sr.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday morning, at 9:45 a.m., from the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Interment will be held in the West Schuyler Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home in Frankfort.

Pat's family would like to extend a special thank you to her niece, Sandra Jacobs, the nurses and doctors who took special care of Pat and the Hospice/Palliative Care Team for the wonderful care and compassion shown to her during her illness and passing.