Patricia A. George
1936 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Patricia (Ellis) George, 84, passed away peacefully at home, with her loved ones by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Patty was born in Utica, on April 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Mishalanie) Ellis. She was educated in St. Mary's Catholic School and a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On June 2, 1956, Patty was joined in marriage to Philip George. In good times and in bad, they shared over 64 years of marriage.
Patty was employed as a data processor for the Teamsters Union for over twenty years.
An avid bingo player, Patty was well known on the area bingo circuit.
A very loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Phil; her daughter, Debra Narbone; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her canine companion, "Jackie". Patty was predeceased by her beloved son, Philip, who was always in her heart; and her son-in-law, Louis Narbone.
Patty's Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, celebrated by Abouna Boutros, Pastor. She will be laid to rest beside her son, Philip, in Calvary Cemetery.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, you must wear a facemask, observe social distancing and sign a funeral attendance sheet to attend church services, which will have limited seating.
During these socially challenging times online messages of sympathy are a great source of comfort to the family.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Patty's sister-in-law, Rosalie Egget, cousin, Billy George, Patty's and Phil's adopted son, Jan McConnell, Hospice and Palliative Care and her caregivers, Daniele Lane and Tammy Kehlri, for the love and compassion shown to Patty and her family during her illness.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Louis Gonzaga Church
