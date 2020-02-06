|
|
Patricia A. Hapanowicz 1951 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Patricia A. Hapanowicz, 69, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Utica, on January 26, 1951, the daughter of the late Thaddeus and Dorothy (Norbin) Hapanowicz. She attended local schools, graduated from James Madison University in VA and earned her Master's Degree at Syracuse University.
Patricia spent most of her career at Oneida Madison BOCES as a speech therapist. She loved her many 'kids' and they loved her. She reluctantly retired in 2015 due to health issues. But her main love was her dogs and horses. During her life she owned two horses, Oklahoma, an Appaloosa and Oliver Twist, a Paint and many dogs, from her tiny Jack Russell to her huge Bernese Mountain dogs. She took great joy in caring for her pets.
Patricia is survived by her heartbroken family, sisters, Carol and Robert White, of FL, Janet and Alan Kamauff, of MD and Diane, of Utica, who was her devoted caregiver and best friend; and her brother, Daniel, of Utica; her cherished nephews and niece, Danny, Aaron and Julia Hapanowicz, who all shared a very special relationship with their Aunt Pat; her sister-in-law, Heidi Bakert; and her beloved dog, Twist. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Michael, in 1978.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the St. Luke's Progressive Care Unit, for their professional and compassionate care for Patricia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial on February 8, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Holy Trinity Church. Calling hours will be at the funeral home at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., prior to the church service. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyrs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Utica, NY or the Utica Public Library.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020