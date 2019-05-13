Patricia A. Kazmierski 1942 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Patricia A. Kazmierski, 76, of Whitesboro, passed away, May 11, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.

She was born, July 15, 1942, in Utica, a daughter of Daniel W. and Anna Marie Noel Cleary. Patricia was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and the College of St. Rose. On June 27, 1970, she was united in marriage to Bill Kazmierski at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Mrs. Kazmierski taught at St. Francis de Sales School and continued with the Utica School System at Conkling School and Columbus School, before her retirement. Patricia was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, where she was active with Bible Study. She volunteered with Hope House.

A down to earth person, she possessed a great sense of humor. Patricia enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, swimming, hiking, camping and travel.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; children and their spouses, Catherine and Daniel Barcomb, of New Orleans, Matthew and Sarah Kazmierski, of Chittenango and Daniel Kazmierski, of New Hartford; grandchildren, Calvin, Alaina, Katie and Patricia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Irene Cleary, of Whitesboro; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Mark Decker, of Sauquoit; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother, James D. Cleary.

The family would like to express their thanks to Julie Gorczynski, NP, for her care and compassion.

Funeral services will be, Thursday, 8:30 a.m., from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro and 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Those desiring, please consider memorials to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

