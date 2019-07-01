|
Patricia A. Major 1937 - 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
UTICA – Patricia A. Major, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
Patricia was born on April 1, 1937 in Utica, the daughter of Felix and Anna (Brodzinska) Topa. She was a graduate of UFA. On November 9, 1957, Patricia married Lionel Major at St. Patrick's Church, a blessed union of 38 years prior to his death on December 1, 1995. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Hillcrest Manor Apartments prior to retiring. Patricia was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Monique (Robert Phillips) Thurston and Lise (Michael) Bauer; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan Quinn) Major, Matthew Major, Nicole (Ryan) Gotham, Erin (Eric) Springer, Amanda (Eric Boyson) Konrad and Olivia Bauer; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Juniper. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patricia was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Corinne Major and seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. from Historic Old St. John's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019