Patricia A. Malin 1952 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Patricia A. Malin, 66, of New Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a long courageous battle with her illness.
She was born on April 21, 1952, in New York City, a daughter of Joan Walser. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1970. Pat attended MVCC and SUNY Oneonta, where she graduated, with honors, with a BA Degree in German Studies. Pat began her working career, as a sportswriter, with the Observer Dispatch newspaper and continued from there to work for Zogby International. She then continued as a freelance writer for many local publications. Most recently, she was still writing for the In Good Health newspaper.
Pat was a member of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Tramp & Trail Club, Utica Art Association, Erie Canal Woodcarvers and the GE Ski Club. She was a volunteer at Munson Williams and also served on the committee of the Regional Primary Care Network. Pat loved and cherished her time she spent outdoors. She enjoyed playing tennis, hiking, biking, cross country skiing, kayaking, snowshoeing, gardening, spending time with her friends and her time in the Adirondack Mountains with her mom. She was also a talented artist and had her art displayed at MWPAI, The View in Old Forge and various other places. Pat also ran the Boilermaker 5k for many years.
Pat is survived by her mother, Joan Walser, of New Hartford; uncle, Robert Walser and his wife, Sandra, of Palm City, FL; special cousins, Lynette Bush and Sister Ann Marie Kiley; many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families; as well as her beloved rabbit, Bunbun. She was predeceased by her aunt, Eileen.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Jones, Dr. Razia and the staff at the Pines of Utica for all the care given to Pat. The family is also grateful to many special devoted friends who sent cards, provided food and transportation for Pat, especially Sharon, Bill, Jack, Eric and the Scoots, it was greatly appreciated.
The funeral will be on Thursday at 10:00 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Pat's memory, to the Utica Art Association, PO Box 348, Utica, NY 13503 or Spring Farm Cares, 3364 State Rt. 12, Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019