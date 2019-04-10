|
|
Patricia A. Mettelman 1952 - 2019
CLINTON - Patricia Ann Mettelman, beloved sister, aunt and friend, passed away,Tuesday, April 10, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Patti was born on December 12, 1952, the daughter of the late Toni (Thaw) and Joseph Mettelman. She was educated in Utica schools, graduating from UFA in 1970. Patti attended both MVCC and Utica School of Commerce and also studied in New York City and Israel.
For over forty years, Patti was employed as a hairdresser, most recently at Kerri Marie's Hair Salon. Known for her hard work ethic, Patti also was working at both Kohl's as a Beauty Advisor and at the Hampton Inn, in Dining Services. She worked at numerous other salons during her earlier career, including JC Penney and her own business, Phase III, in New Hartford. Throughout her career, Patti was close to all her co-workers and clients, who she considered family, and with whom she developed many lifelong friendships.
She is survived by her sister, Ellin Irwin; brother, Howard Mettelman and his wife, Kathleen, and beloved nephew and nieces, David Mettelman and his fiancée, Carina DeSimone, Deerfield, Lisa Mettelman, Whitestown and Julia Irwin and her husband, Albert Harris, Connecticut. She also leaves behind several cousins with whom she was very close; and her much loved rescue dog, Scampi. Patti was predeceased by her lifelong partner and best friend, Ben Adams; her aunt, Frances Monaco; and her sister, Paula Mettelman.
Patti will be remembered for her wonderful zest for life, her independent spirit and her kindness and generosity to all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 3620 State Route 12, Clinton, NY. Shiva will not be observed; if desired, please consider a donation or act of kindness to a .
Patti's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and nurses at the Siegenthaler Center for their loving care and support of Patti, as well as the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, 6th floor, and her physicians, Dr. Najam Din and Dr. Saira Syed for their excellent care and compassion. In addition, the family sends their heartfelt appreciation to Patti's wonderful friends and co-workers for their gifts, messages and kind thoughts during this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019