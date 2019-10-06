|
Patricia A. Mitchell 1936 - 2019
MADISON - Patricia A. Mitchell, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was born in Binghamton on December 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lorna Bagley Relf. In 1948, Patricia's family moved to Madison and she graduated from Madison Central High School.
On October 19, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hamilton, Patricia married her loving soulmate, James E. Mitchell, Jr.
While in high school and in the early years of her marriage, Pat had been a waitress at Quack's Diner. She had also held positions at Colgate University, Utica Mutual Insurance Company and the NYS Thruway Authority. She finished her working career at the United States Postal Service in Utica, retiring in 1996.
Patricia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing games that expanded her vocabulary such as Scrabble and Jeopardy. She loved to read and challenge her mind and wanted to be a teacher and although she was not given the opportunity to go to college, she believed strongly in the importance of higher education and taught her children to read at an early age. Patricia had a great sense of humor and quick wit. She was also known for her compassion and selflessness, often taking others under her wing and nurturing them. Patricia loved to walk and spent many hours strolling in the Madison cemetery and around the village over the years. Patricia cherished being a mother and grandmother and took extreme pleasure in gathering her entire family together for holidays and reunions. She relished going on family vacations, especially to Disney World and the St. Lawrence River.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oriskany Falls, NY and a member of the Madison Historical Society and Erie Canal Association. She was also an active volunteer for the local lupus community for many years, working at awareness booths and events and even traveling to the state and federal capitols.
Patricia was a devoted, loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she leaves behind a legacy of loving memories and will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her soulmate of 62 years, James E. Mitchell, Jr.; her children, James E. Mitchell, III and his wife, Mary, of Centreville, VA, Kathleen Arntsen and her husband, David, of Verona, Timothy Mitchell and his wife, Deborah, of Clayton and Daniel Mitchell and his wife, Lisa, of Madison; her brothers, Alfred Relf and his wife, Sue, of NC and Gary Relf and his wife, Carrol, of Myrtle Beach, SC; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Lorna; her brothers, Louie Relf and Sam Relf; and her beloved granddaughter, Shawna Lynn Mitchell.
Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Oriskany Falls, with the Rev. Vincent Kelly, as Celebrant, on October 8, 2019. Interment will be at a later date in Madison Village Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, PO Box 170, Verona, NY 13478 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019