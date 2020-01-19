|
Patricia A. Tasior 1948 - 2020
NEW BERLIN - Patricia A. Tasior, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home.
Pat was born on on August 24, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis Kostyczak Tasior.
Pat grew up in Edmeston, where she spent most of her time taking care of her younger brothers and father at the Edmeston Hotel. Upon graduating from Edmeston Central School, Patty enlisted in the Marine Corp., where she proudly served for three years, beginning in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1970. During her time of service, she was promoted to sergeant and continued to loyally serve her country in the Colorado Air National Guard from 1975-1976. Patricia continued to always have a fondness for the state of Colorado that grew during her time spent while working for the Internal Revenue System there. Patty's kindness and generosity extended into her local community where she worked as the Pittsfield Town Clerk and as a Senior Court Clerk for the Utica Court System, while also supporting her fellow veterans at the AmVets and the . Patty always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and gardening.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Phyllis; and her sister-In-law, Dianne. Patricia is survived by her two children, Jason Lautrup and Shawna Hill and her husband, Steven and their four children, Sam, Saleia, Mikaela and Madison. She left behind the families of her five brothers, Ron (Gail), Louis, Paul (Michele), Jimmy (Donna) and Kenny; as well as her special friends, Debbie and Gary Brown and Cindy Jones.
Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY. Military honors will be held immediately following calling hours at the funeral home. Spring interment will be in Edmeston Union Cemetery, Edmeston. Donations may be made to the American Legion Post 1376, Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Post 7393, 21 Garden St., New York Mills, in memory of Pat.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020