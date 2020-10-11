Patricia A. Weiler
BOONVILLE - Patricia A. (Woolschlager) Weiler, 64, affectionately known as "Pat", passed away peacefully at her residence, while surrounded by the loving care of her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Patricia had a 36 year career with companies which became Excellus BC/BS, working in the offices at Rochester, Syracuse and Utica. She retired in the fall of 2019, as director of claims and underwriting. During her long employment for BC/BS, Pat always enjoyed working with many wonderful co-workers who were more like family.
Patricia is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Adrian and Amy (Carter) Weiler, Boonville; and her beloved grandchildren, Emma and Olivia Kittleman and Robert and Mia Weiler; her father, Theodore Paul Woolschlager, Boonville; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Donna Woolschlager, Cicero; and one sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Michael Napierkowski, Boonville. She was predeceased by her mother, Jean Woolschlager, on March 18, 2019.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where social distancing, facial coverings and contact tracing will be observed. Calling hours are Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Boonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, or to Boonville Fire Company Ambulance Fund, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
.