Patricia A. Yacco Knox 1943 - 2019
UTICA/MARCY - Patricia A. Yacco Knox, age 75, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
Patricia was born in Utica, the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Montanarelli Yacco. She attended local schools, and later graduated from Proctor High School.
On February 13,1965, she was united in marriage to Harry W. Knox. She was last employed with Oneida County DSS and retired after 20 years of service.
Patricia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her beloved son, David Knox and his wife, Agnes and daughter, Claudia Knox, all of Utica; granddaughter, Angelina Evans, Red Creek, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.
Patricia's Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, on Saturday, October12, 2019, at 10 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019