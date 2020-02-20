|
Patricia "Pattie" Ann DeCristo 1947 - 2020
FORT MILL - Patricia "Pattie" Ann Sciortino DeCristo, 72, of Fort Mill, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 following a brief illness.
Pattie was born on September 2, 1947 in Utica, NY, to the late Sam and Isidora Medeot Sciortino.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren. Pattie also enjoyed cooking and was excellent at it. Whether making Italian dishes from her hometown of Utica, NY or cooking something new, the meals were always spectacular.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 47 years, Richard "Dick" DeCristo; sons, Richard DeCristo and wife, Alice, of Cary, NC, Stephen DeCristo, of Charlotte, NC and Patrick DeCristo and wife, Val, of Fort Mill, SC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Richie, Avery, Alexandra and Victoria.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4:00-5:00 PM at Palmetto Funeral Home.
Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill is serving the DeCristo family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020