Patricia Ann "Patty" (Seakan) Fischer 1952 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Patricia Ann Fischer, 67, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford.
She was born Patricia Ann Seakan on September 27, 1952, in Utica, NY, to Raymond Seakan and Florence Eleanor (Hajec) Seakan, the fourth of thirteen children. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1970. She also attended MVCC and worked for Slocum-Dickson Medical Group for Dr. Mahoney, as a Medical Secretary, while raising her daughter, Michelle.
On January 24, 1976, Patty married James Francis Fischer in the New Hartford Presbyterian Church and treated his son, Jim, as if he were her own. They were married for over 20 years and together had a daughter, Amy. During their marriage, Patty held various part time jobs and was very involved, along with her husband, in the Equal Rights for Fathers of NYS for nine years. She was also a store manager for Video-to-Roll for many years while they resided in Liverpool, NY. Later, she worked as a Payroll Clerk for Fleet Bank, Utica, until her retirement.
Patty enjoyed hosting family gatherings, trying her hand at a multitude of creative projects and had a strong interest in genealogy and scrapbooking. She also had a true talent for making creative cakes and foods.
Later in life, she joined Crosspoint Church (formerly Clinton Road Baptist Church), where she was baptized with the assistance of her grandson, Brandon. She volunteered for multiple groups in her church and was extremely grateful for the friendships and guidance she was blessed with there.
Patty was predeceased by her father, Raymond Seakan; her mother, Florence Seakan; one brother, Robert Seakan; and one sister, Donna Alfano.
She is survived by her brothers, Raymond Seakan (Donna), Richard Seakan, Norman Seakan (Michele) and Stephen Seakan; her sisters, Kathleen Cash-Glover (Bruce), Diane Ferrucci (Mike), Joanne Haren (Dennis), Carol Armitage (Dave), Nancy Kneller (Art) and Paula Slater. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Michelle Holbrook (Scott) and Amy Fischer; her grandson, Brandon Pudney (Gabrielle) and their children, Diego and Elianna. Patty also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; multiple cousins; and dear friends such as Linda Burns (Chuck) and George Katola.
Michelle and Amy would like to give special thanks to Pastor Sam and Darlene Macri, Associate Pastor Bobby and Jen Allen and the wonderful members of Crosspoint Church for all the blessings they bestowed upon our mom. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider Crosspoint Church, Whitesboro, NY.
Due to the current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association directives, there will be no public services at this time. Patty has been cremated, as per her wishes.
The Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica, has taken wonderful care of our mother. We thank them wholeheartedly.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.