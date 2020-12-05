Patricia Ann (Patty) Glancy 1946 - 2020
UTICA - Patricia Ann (Patty) Glancy, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Oneida Center, Utica.
Patty was born on March 18, 1946, in Utica, to the late Josephine Jones and John Francis Glancy.
Patty is survived by her nieces, Colleen Glancy and Kristen (Rich) Holowicki; and nephew, Ryan (Jennifer) Glancy. In addition, Patty is survived by cousin, Jack (Renee) Ryan; and best friend, Denise Brown.
Patty was predeceased by her parents; brother, John Glancy; sister-in-law, Maryjoan Glancy; and beloved aunt, Agnes Griffen.
Patty lived in Utica her entire life. She graduated from Utica Free Academy High School. After high school, she began employment at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she worked happily for 34 years. During her career there she was loved by the staff and recognized for the quality of her work.
Patty loved her family dearly and was very proud of them. She had a passion for life and loved to visit the Adirondacks, especially to view the beauty of the fall foliage.
Patty was loved by her family and the staff at Oneida Center. She had a winning smile and appreciated even the smallest gift or gesture with humility and joy.
We are blessed and comforted to believe she is now glowing in the presence of God and reunited in the embrace of her parents and brother.
Calling hours for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, with a service to be held at 11:00. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
Masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Online messages of sympathy can be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
