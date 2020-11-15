Patricia Ann Koen Congdon 1937 - 2020

Patricia Ann Koen Congdon, born on July 31, 1937, died on November 9, 2020 at home.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Congdon, Munnsville, NY; and sister, Kathryn Koen Eddy, Canastota, NY.

She is survived by brothers, Michael J Koen, Jr., Schenectady, NY, Joseph Koen and John Koen, Hamilton, NY; sisters, Tari Coyne Horton and Mary Koen, Owego, NY; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Pat was an avid activist for the environment-land management, active with the League of Women Voters and for libraries. She worked with libraries in Munnsville/Stockbridge, NY, Morrisville, NY and the Deland/Leesburg, FL area. She labored to bring books and services to children and adults in underserved areas.

Pat has a plaque for "Woman of Distinction" at the Seneca Falls, Women's Hall of Fame.

Those wishing to do something in her memory may contribute to Lourdes Hospice, Binghamton, NY, Family Reading Partnership of your choice or the Coburn Free Library Large Print collection, Owego, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held in the summer of 2021.



