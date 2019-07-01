|
Patricia Ann (DiMeo) Kopanski 1942 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Patricia Ann Kopanski entered the warm comforting glow of our Lord's light on June 29, 2019. She has been reunited with her beloved husband, Walter.
A lifelong resident of the Utica area, Patti was born on May 13, 1942. She was the daughter of Salvatore and Carmella (Scalise) DiMeo. Educated in local schools, Patti was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School, class of 1960. A woman of faith, she was a devout Catholic.
On November 2, 1974, Patti was united in marriage to Walter J. Kopanski in Little Falls, NY. They shared 37 years of love and happiness until Walt's passing on January 19, 2012. Wadjie was always and forever in her heart.
She is survived by her sister, Toni DiMeo; her niece, Tiffany and Russ Service and their children, Micaela Parker and spouse, DiDi Roy, and Talia and Casey Service; her nephew, Dr. Joe and Renee DiMeo and their children, Gianna and Antonia DiMeo; nieces, Debra Murdock and family, and Mara Hans and family; a nephew, Dan Kopanski and family; her uncle and aunt, Armand and Betty DiMeo; a special cousin, Arlene Hill; and many close friends.
The family would like to honor Ruthann Lewis, whose friendship, guidance and assistance during this difficult time was greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Special thanks to the staff of St. Elizabeth Special Care Unit 4th floor. The care given by the nursing and CNA staff was astounding, every member treated Patti with dignity, kindness and love throughout her stay there.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patti's Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 1 PM at Historic Old St. John's Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet visitors following Mass.
In accordance to Patti's wishes, please donate in her memory to the Abraham House who provided her with the care and comfort needed in her final days.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019