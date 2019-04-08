|
Patricia Ann Sipowicz 1938 - 2019
LUBBOCK, TX - Patricia Ann Sipowicz (Tillinghast), beloved wife and mother, passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 80 in Lubbock, Texas.
She was born in Ilion, New York. She married her love and partner in life, Thomas Sipowicz, on October 8, 1960. Together they raised six children.
Pat worked in radio, advertising and later had a second career as a parish director of religious education. In addition to being a loving mother, wife and homemaker, she was a life-long artist, artisan and gardener. Pat was a woman of deep faith and lived it out in the most practical ways, particularly advocating and caring for those whose voices were not heard or whose needs were not met.
In addition to her daughter, Linda, she was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Agnes Tillinghast. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas, of Lubbock, Texas; and their children, Lauri Deckard, Timothy Sipowicz (Lori), Thomas Sipowicz, Susan Martz and Michael Sipowicz (Kimberly). She is also survived by her brother, John (Barbara) Tillinghast; her sister, Ann Harris (Wayne); as well as by sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made, in her memory, to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., with visitation following at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Christ the King Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019