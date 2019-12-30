|
|
Patricia Ann Torchia 1938 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Patricia Ann Torchia, 81, of Utica, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford with her loving family by her side.
Patricia was born in Utica, on July 12, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Arabell (Hardell) LaSalle. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. On April 9, 1960, Patricia was united in marriage with Salvatore Torchia. For many years, she was employed with the Teamsters Union. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, whose greatest joy was spending time with her cherished grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Mrs. Torchia is survived by her loving husband, Salvatore; three children, Michele Torchia, of Utica, Joseph Torchia, of Utica and Christine and Frank Zogby, of Frankfort; six cherished grandchildren, Frank Zogby, II and his fiancée, Joanna Nassimo, Sunni and Pete Buttacaroli, Zoey Zogby, Jordyn Torchia and her fiancée Jeff Albright, Matthew Torchia and Ryan Torchia; two adored great-grandchildren, Salvatore Buttacaroli and Giovanni Buttacaroli; one brother and sister-in-law, Al and Joan LaSalle, of Utica; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Darlene Torchia, of Utica; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald LaSalle; and special nephew, Vincent Esposito.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Patricia's life on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Daniele's at Valley View, 620 Memorial Parkway, Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Patricia's memory, please consider the .
Mrs. Torchia's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Patricia's nephew, Tony Esposito and great-nephews, Anton Esposito and Evan Esposito, for the many years of love you showed to Patricia.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019