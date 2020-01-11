|
|
Patricia B. (Bracco) Berardino 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Patricia B. (Bracco) Berardino passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with her loving family by her side.
Patricia, 81, was born in Middletown, NY on February 19, 1938 to Victor A. and Rose (Solari) Bracco. She was educated in the Washingtonville Central School District and furthered her studies at Harpur College. In later years she attended Utica College of Syracuse University where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology. On August 23, 1958 in Washingtonville she married Michael A. Berardino with whom she shared 61 years.
At one time, Patricia was a Social Worker and served as Board member and President of the Utica Senior Citizens Group. Patricia led a simple life of devotion to her family, and of concern and support for the less fortunate, and for cases which promoted environmental and wildlife preservation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Victor J. Bracco. Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Michael A. Berardino; daughter, Diana C. Berardino, and her relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and CNAs of the Masonic Care Community for their excellent care of Patricia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service and blessing which will commence on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020