DEERFIELD - Patricia B. Neary, 86, of Deerfield, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Patricia was born in Utica, on June 2, 1933, a daughter of Leo A. and Josephine (O'Connor) Bevins. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School and Utica Catholic Academy. At Our Lady of Lourdes Church, on May 21, 1955, Patricia was united in marriage to James R. Neary, a blessed union of 64 years. For a time, she was employed with the New York Telephone Co. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and a former member of St. Mark's Church. Throughout her life she was also a member of St. Elizabeth's Guild, Catholic Women's Club and Notre Dame Council and in her spare time volunteered at Hope House.
Patty is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; her six children, Sheila Day and husband, Steve, of Deerfield, Cathy Barr and husband, Mike, of Deerfield, Maureen Stearns and husband, Warren, of Ripley, WV, Gretchen Neary and Tracey Hemming, of Deerfield, James Neary and wife, Kathy, of Rochester and David Neary and fiancee' Kimberley Kratzenberg, of Forestport; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Neary, Kimberly Lemieux and husband, Mark, Dr. David Neary, Michael Day, Katie Sylvester and husband, Matt, Michael Barr, BryAnna Stearns, Alyssa LaManque, Shea LaManque and Delia LaManque; a sister, Joan Warren; a niece, Teneke Warren and a nephew, Thomas Warren, all of Aurora, CO; and a very special friend, Dr. Joseph Booth. She is also survived by six great- grandchildren and many special friends. Patricia was predeceased by a grandson, Steven Day; and a sister, Dorothy Hobbes.
Mrs. Neary's funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. There are no calling hours. The family will greet guests at the conclusion of mass.
Those so wishing may make donations to , The Shriners Hospital, Thea Bowman House or Notre Dame High School in Patty's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019