Patricia "Patti" Burlingame 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Patricia "Patti" Burlingame, 68, of Utica, passed away peacefully, May 5, 2019, at University Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born, March 20, 1951, in New Hartford, daughter of the late George and Florence Anderson Ford. She married EIDon W. Burlingame, Jr. on May 7, 1969 in Utica.
Patti worked, for a number of years, in the Aviation industry.
She was a member of St. Mark's Church, North Utica.
Patti enjoyed crocheting, camping, the outdoors and reading. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Patti was a beautiful person with a free spirit. She was the rock of her family and her spirit will live on in them.
She is survived by husband, ElDon, Jr.; her children, Tricia (Karl) Jones, of New Hartford, Sean Burlingame and fiancée, Nicole Scouten, of Rome, Candace Burlingame and special friend, Steven Melnick, of NC, Aaron Burlingame, of New Hartford and her special baby girl, Ashley Burlingame, at home; her grandchildren, Dawson, Sierra, Brian (Fuzzy), Leland, Lauren and Elise; her sister, Candy Ford (Jim), of FL; her brother, Mitchell (Lori) Ford, of New Hartford; and she was especially close to and thought of her like a sister, Judy (Bear) Parry and Robert, of Schuyler; a sister-in-law, Donna (Dean) Springstead; her cousins, especially Joanne Cucci; and her nieces and nephews, especially Lisa and Jeff Getti and Chris and Katy Ford. She also leaves very special friends, Sue Valente and Denise Bass; her many aviation friends; and her special pets, Lucy and Jazzy.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at University Medical Center and Edwards Ambulance and the transport nurse, Andre, for all of their care for Patti.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
"She will live in the spirits of her family, she is free to fly like a butterfly. She is now the wind beneath our wings".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019