|
|
Patricia C. Barnard 1932 - 2019
NEWPORT - Patricia C. Barnard, 87, formerly of Rose Valley Road, Newport, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
Patricia was born on January 12, 1932, in Little Falls, a daughter of the late Howard and Olive (Doherty) Prentiss. She graduated from Poland Central School in 1951 and furthered her education at the Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. Pat worked for a few years as a secretary and on October 6, 1956, Pat was united in marriage with John D. Barnard at St. John's Church in Newport. She was a devoted homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother. John preceded her in death on November 20, 2001.
Mrs. Barnard was a member of St. John's Church, Newport, and Kuyahoora Senior Citizens. She was also a member of the Kanata Garden Club and volunteered at the Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry. Pat was an avid gardener and enjoyed knitting.
Survivors include one son, Mark (Fran) Barnard, of Newport; one daughter, Teri (James) Henry, of Copenhagen; one sister, Barbara Clapps, of MI; five grandchildren, Kacie Foster, Karie Bell, Korey Barnard, Brittany Crouse and Cody Golden; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Bob and Diane Mooney and Angelina Bertolini. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Carney; her son, Jay Barnard; and two grandchildren, Constance and Jay Barnard, Jr.
In accordance with her wishes, there are no public calling hours or services. Private interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Please consider memorials to Pine Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Janet M. Burt, Treasurer, 200 Burt Road, Cold Brook, NY 13324.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019