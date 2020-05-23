Patricia (Palaimo) Cieplenski
1941 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Patricia "Pat" (Palaimo) Cieplenski, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, after a long illness.
Patricia was born in Utica on August 13, 1941, to the late Frank and Stephania (Handzel) Palaimo. Raised and educated locally, she graduated from UFA. Patricia enjoyed bowling and dancing at polka halls where she met her future husband of 55 years, Richard Cieplenski. She was also a communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills.
Pat was a deeply faithful woman, known by her family to always be present at all gatherings and grandchildren's activities. She was a devoted mother to four children and grandmother to seven grandchildren. In recent years, she looked forward to an extended winter trip to Florida where she spent days playing golf and cards with her husband and family. Always a nurturing mother, Pat loved to cook (especially pierogi and borscht at holidays) and chat with her family, making everyone feel loved. Even as her health presented many obstacles, her joy for life, love of family and strong spirit kept her pushing through each challenge.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Cieplenski, of New York Mills; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Farrell, of Glens Falls; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dan and Lisa Cieplenski, of New York Mills, Kenneth Cieplenski, of Clinton and James and Nasreen Cieplenski, of MD; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Krystyna (fiancé, Luke) Farrell, Rebecca, Derek, Kenny (fiancée, Jessica), Kyle and Gavin Cieplenski; a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Florian Muckenthaler, of MA; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Amelia Palaimo, of Marcy; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider Mass cards in Patricia's memory from Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
