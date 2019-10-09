|
|
Patricia (Pat) Del Buono 1933 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Patricia Del Buono, age 86, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home, peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side.
She was born February 2, 1933, in Utica, a daughter of Helen Caouette. She was educated at Proctor High School in Utica.
She married Carl Del Buono, in 1956, in Utica. It was a devoted and loving marriage of 63 years. She was a loving wife and mother.
Her family remembers her as never having spoken an unkind word about anyone. Her home was opened to family and friends at any time. Holidays and family celebrations were very special as she made them elegant, beautiful and classy at all times. Friday pizza nights were open to all and will be remembered with great joy. In addition to her love of family and friends, Pat also enjoyed travelling with her husband and family.
Pat is survived by her husband, Carl; and five children, Carlo (Anamarie), Marc, Paul, Eric and Patricia (Larry Desiato); six grandchildren, Katelyn (Matthew Miller), Paul and Anthony Del Buono; two great-grandchildren, Eve and Jane Miller; as well as numerous friends and extended family.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Friedel Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow, at 7:00 p.m.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019