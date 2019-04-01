Patricia (Nelson) Dwyer 1922 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD - Patricia (Nelson) Dwyer, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center.

Pat was born on May 21, 1922, in Utica, the daughter of Thomas J. and Jane V. (Kuhn) Nelson. She was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, the Excelsior School of Business and was employed at General Electric Company for several years until her marriage.

On October 17, 1953, Pat was married to Jim Dwyer in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, a blessed union of 51 years prior to his passing on January 10, 2005.

Pat was a member of the Christ Child Society and the Catholic Women's Club. During the years, she enjoyed volunteering at several organizations in the area.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Anne (Bill) Stanley, PA, and their children, Peter (Darci) Stanley, Beth (Tim) Stevenson, Bridget (Matt) Brown and Alice Stanley; daughter, Marcia McCormac, New Hartford, and her children, Leland IV "Mac" and Ryan; grandchildren, Michael (Emily) O'Connell, MA, Patrick O'Connell and Meghan O'Connell, Syracuse, children of Maureen and Dan O'Connell, Syracuse. Maureen, their caring, loving mother, died on November 26, 2007. Pat is also survived by several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Finnegan, New Hartford, and Betty Jane (Gordon) Griffith, Sauquoit; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jim, in 2012, Tom, in 2014; and sister, Catherine, in 2015.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. The family will receive visitors following Mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing, please consider memorials to the Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter in Pat's name. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019