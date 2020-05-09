Patricia E. Mas 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Patricia E. Mas, 70, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome.
Patricia was born in Port Washington, Long Island, NY, on April 8, 1950, a daughter of the late William and Maureen (O'Brien) VonDeilen. On October 15, 1972, in Long Island, Patricia was united in marriage to Richard J. Mas, a blessed union of 47 years. Throughout her work career she was employed with MetLife, Long Island, NY, Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY and Faxton Hospital, Utica. Patricia was a lover of cats and enjoyed reading, gardening, doing crafts of all kinds and in her younger years, swimming.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Deborah (Brandon) Kane, Schuyler; two sisters, Susan (Ronald) Woodward, LI and Barbara (Bud) Fichter, LI; a brother-in-law, Mike Collins, Cedar Park, TX; special friends, Roberta and David O'Shaughnessy, New Hartford, Sue and Chris Miller, Schuyler, Johanne Rizzuto, Holland Patent and Carm Balston, Holland Patent; two nieces; and five nephews.
Patricia was predeceased by two sisters, Katherine Collins and Maureen VonDeilen.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and State of New York there will be no public visitation or services.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Pat's memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of The Grand, Rome and Rome Memorial Hospital and also to Nurse Practitioner Pat Stephens for all the loving care given to Patricia.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
UTICA - Patricia E. Mas, 70, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome.
Patricia was born in Port Washington, Long Island, NY, on April 8, 1950, a daughter of the late William and Maureen (O'Brien) VonDeilen. On October 15, 1972, in Long Island, Patricia was united in marriage to Richard J. Mas, a blessed union of 47 years. Throughout her work career she was employed with MetLife, Long Island, NY, Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY and Faxton Hospital, Utica. Patricia was a lover of cats and enjoyed reading, gardening, doing crafts of all kinds and in her younger years, swimming.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Deborah (Brandon) Kane, Schuyler; two sisters, Susan (Ronald) Woodward, LI and Barbara (Bud) Fichter, LI; a brother-in-law, Mike Collins, Cedar Park, TX; special friends, Roberta and David O'Shaughnessy, New Hartford, Sue and Chris Miller, Schuyler, Johanne Rizzuto, Holland Patent and Carm Balston, Holland Patent; two nieces; and five nephews.
Patricia was predeceased by two sisters, Katherine Collins and Maureen VonDeilen.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and State of New York there will be no public visitation or services.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Pat's memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of The Grand, Rome and Rome Memorial Hospital and also to Nurse Practitioner Pat Stephens for all the loving care given to Patricia.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.