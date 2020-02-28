|
|
Patricia Fitzgerald 1934 - 2020
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Patricia Ann Fitzgerald, daughter of Hubert J. Fitzgerald, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Pat grew up in New Hartford, NY and lived with her Aunt Dee and Uncle Edward Fitzgerald.
In 1966, she joined the Military, retiring in 1991, at the rank of Lt. Colonel. While in the military, Pat was a nurse anesthetist. She spent her retirement years in San Antonio, TX, with her good friend, MaryEllen Jacobs.
Pat is survived by her sisters and brothers, Sally Fitzgerald McDowell, Lynne Fitzgerald Coutlee, Michael Fitzgerald and Thomas Fitzgerald; and many cousins.
A ceremony will be held in Lake Placid, NY, this summer at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020