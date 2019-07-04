Patricia Hibbard Blum 1932 - 2019

UTICA/WHITESBORO- Patricia Hibbard Blum, 87, of The Masonic Care Community and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.

She was born on April 22, 1932, in Geneva, NY, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mildred (Ott) Hibbard. She graduated from Bethlehem Central School in Delmar, NY, in 1950. She graduated from White Plains Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from SUNY College of Technology at Utica/Rome in 1982.

She was employed as an RN in Alaska, Indiana and retired from Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center in 1988. She was also employed as a counselor at a weight loss center after her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Janice) Blum, Deborah Fuchs, Karen Lewis, Keith (Donna) Blum and Bruce (Regina) Blum; and her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (Julia) Truax, Andria (Dan Baumann) Truax, Eli (Amanda) Blum, Katie Lewis, Melanie Blum, Morgan Blum, Bradford Blum and Matthew Blum. She also leaves her sisters, Margaret (Robert) Liberatore and Sally (Burr) Marley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (today) at 1:00 p.m. at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday (today), prior to the funeral, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 4 to July 5, 2019