Patricia I. Howard 1930 - 2019
UTICA - Patricia I. Howard, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Lutheran Care.
Born in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Dudley G. and Mae McPherson Howard. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing and Syracuse University. After graduation, she taught at St. Elizabeth's and St. Joseph's Schools of Nursing.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Howard; nephews and nieces, Robert Howard and his wife, Carol, Daniel Howard and his wife, Barbara, Diane Slocum and her husband, Terry, Edward Howard and his wife, Valerie and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. She is also survived by her special friend, Joan Portley. She was predeceased by her brother, Dudley Howard.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her caregiver, Marylou Sprague and the neighbors on Brighton Place for all the care given to Patricia.
The funeral will be on Thursday at 11:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. and 12:00 at St. John the Evangelist Church, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hour will be on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 prior the funeral.
Please consider a donation to the Hope House in memory of Patricia.
For online expressions of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019