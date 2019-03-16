|
Patricia J. Stevens 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Patricia J. Stevens passed away unexpectedly at The Presbyterian Residential Community, New Hartford, NY on March 9, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Born on April 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. Jones and Marguerite Van Keuren.
She graduated from Smith College, Class of 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.
She was married to Wayne S. Stevens and shared a loving marriage of 39 years until his passing in August 2012.
Patricia was the Office Manager at RDR Industries, Inc., in Mohawk, NY, for many years.
Patricia was an adventurous person and joked about her "seven year wanderlust", which resulted in moves that led her from New York residences in Kenwood, Syracuse, Beaver Falls, Mohawk and Tupper Lake to South Carolina and Florida and ultimately, back to New York to be close to those she loved and those who loved her.
She lived a very active life. She loved the outdoors, especially exploring the Adirondack Mountains and lakes. She enjoyed her time living on Tupper Lake and their house in a golfing community in Florida near Hobe Sound. She was an avid golfer, winning several club championships. She thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and walks in the woods. Evening boating outings on Tupper Lake with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres were a favorite pastime. She loved gourmet meals when someone else did the cooking, especially her husband, Wayne. She was quick-witted and shared many a laugh with friends and family. Her sense of humor and fun-loving companionship will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her children from her prior marriage to the late David Winston Evans: son, David Fel Evans (Sharon), of Hamburg, NY and daughter, Kimmerle Evans Booth (Andrew), of Mohawk, NY; grandchildren, James Winston Evans (Brenna), of Canton, MA and Kaitlyn Evans Rodriguez (Christopher), of New York, NY and Gwennan Merritt Booth, of Troy, NY; great-granddaughter, Emmeline Hayden Evans; stepchildren, Joseph Stevens (Deborah), Charles Stevens, Barbara Stevens, Betty Lou Stevens (Dale Schneeberger); and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as her lifelong best friend, Sarah "Sally" Bowen Hull.
All funeral services for Patricia will be private in accordance with her wishes.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa, NY.
"You will be forever in our hearts."
