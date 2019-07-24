|
Patricia Jessica Loomis 1925 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Patricia Jessica Loomis, 94, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on July 1, 1925, a daughter of Joseph and Agnes Golowski. On September 27, 1947, Patricia was united in marriage to Gordon Loomis in Holy Trinity Church, Utica. The couple resided in Whitesboro. Mr. Loomis passed away in 2018. Mrs. Loomis was employed by PAR Technology, until her retirement.
Patricia enjoyed gardening, taking care of her house and spending time with her family especially her granddaughter, Jamie.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Dawn (Mark) Davis; her beloved granddaughter, Jamie Davis, all of Springfield, MA; one brother, John (Virginia) Golowski; also many other nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her son, Gordon Loomis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patricia's funeral service to be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc. 266 Main St. New York Mills with burial in St.'s Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 24 to July 25, 2019