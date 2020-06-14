Patricia Lemery 1920 - 2020
SHERBURNE - Patricia (Doyle) Lemery, 100, of N. Main Street, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
A proud Irishwoman, Pat was born on March 17, 1920, in Brookfield, NY, a daughter of John and Alice Jordan Doyle. She moved to Sherburne with her parents in 1936, graduated from Sherburne High School and married Thomas M. Lemery in 1946. Pat was a homemaker and a loving mother who devoted her life to caring for her family. A talented seamstress, she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. An animal lover, she had many beloved pets over the years.
Surviving are a son, Jack (Cindy) Lemery, of Boston; a daughter, Betty Lemery, of Syracuse; and her grandchildren, Jason and Andy Mellor, Erin Farewell, Rob and Jeff Lemery, Mathew, Travis, Jamie, Nathan and Hayden Lemery; many great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, "Mr. Boots".
She was predeceased by a son, James D. (Jim) Lemery, in 2017.
Pat's family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers who provided companionship and care for Mom over the past couple of years as well as Hospice of Chenango County.
Services will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Sherburne Fire Department, PO Box 575, Sherburne, NY 13460 or to the Sherburne Emergency Squad, PO Box 924, Sherburne, NY 13460.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main Street, Sherburne, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.