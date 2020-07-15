Patricia M. Fleming 1930 - 2020
VERNON CENTER - Patricia M. Fleming, of Arquint Road, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton.
She was born on July 22, 1930 in Waterville, NY, the daughter of the late Francis P. and Blanche (Quillman) Cleary. She was an honor graduate of Waterville Central School, Potsdam State with a B.S. in Elementary Education and Syracuse University with an M.S. in Education-Remedial Reading.
She taught sixth grade in Rocliffe Jansen Central School, Hillsdale, NY, Remedial Reading and Special English, grades seven through twelve, in Norwich and fifth grade in West Winfield Central School (now Mt. Markam).
On September 26, 1959, she married John W. Fleming in St. Bernard's Church, Waterville.
Mrs. Fleming was a tutor and home teacher for twelve years for VVS Schools. She was also a cheerleader advisor. For many years, she gave piano lessons in the home. She was a former member and officer of the former Wettel PTA. At the Church of the Holy Family, Vernon, Mrs. Fleming was a member and officer of the Altar-Rosary Society and served on the Parish Counsel. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and taught religious education classes in her home.
Surviving are her husband, John W. Fleming; two sons, John (Kim) Fleming, of Lansing and Michael (Kristin) Fleming, of Seneca Falls; two daughters, Mary (Paul) Jeffers, Oriskany Falls and Ann-Marie (Jeff) De Barr, of Sherrill; twelve grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother, Martin F. Cleary, of Waterville; a stepsister, Carol Grawe, North Water, PA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Due to the COVID -19 restrictions, mask and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave. S. Waterville, NY. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be sent to the Katherine Luther Home, 110 Utica Road, Clinton, NY 13223.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
.