Patricia M. Kahl 1951 - 2020
ORISKANY - Patricia M. Kahl passed away on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 68.
Trish received her Master's Degree from Syracuse University, and worked as a social worker for Oneida County for many years. She gained great joy in life by helping those who needed it the most.
Trish loved camping with her friends, spending time with her family at their camp on Oneida Lake and watching the Yankees win.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary and her husband, Tony. Patricia also has two sons, Scott and his wife, Bobbi and Stephen and his wife, Patti. She was preceded by her mother, Antoinette; her father, Ronald; and her beloved husband of 46 years, Patrick.
The family would like to thank the direct care staff of St. Luke's Home who took care of Patricia in her final years.
The family rests easier today knowing that Patricia's thirty year battle with Multiple Sclerosis is finally over. And that she is, once again, back in the loving arms of her husband, Patrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 16 Park Street, Whitesboro, NY. For those wishing to pay their respects the family will greet before and after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers or donations the family simply asks that you tell the ones closest to you, that you love them.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020