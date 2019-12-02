Home

Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Patricia M. Raiano

Patricia M. Raiano Obituary
Patricia M. Raiano 1949 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Patricia M. Raiano, 70, of Whitesboro, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Alexander T. Raiano, Jr., of Whitesboro, with whom she enjoyed an extraordinary partnership. She is also survived by her children, Shelly Northrup and her husband, Christopher, Lori North and her husband, Robert and Alexander Raiano, III and his wife, Shelly, all of New Hartford.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the .
For an online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
