|
|
Patricia M. "Pat" (Damico) Smith 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Patricia M. "Pat" (Damico) Smith, age 91, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on July 9, 1927, Patricia was the daughter of the late Guiseppe "Joseph" and Anna (Martellotto) Damico. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. At one time she was married to Robert E. Sanderson. In 1963, she was blessed with a second union when she wed Warren Smith, a devoted union of 18 years.
During her employment years, Pat held a position at Mele Manufacturing Company as an assembler, and subsequently worked at Utica Cutlery. After retiring, she assisted the Utica City School District in various capacities. But Pat's most important position was providing for her loved ones with a priority on their wellbeing.
Pat had a unique way about her. She was witty, clever, sarcastic, and humorous. And she was game for anything. She was spunky and sprightly, and her family marveled at her enthusiastic nature. She was a pip! Pat enjoyed listening to Italian/American music, especially Frank Sinatra, and Polish music, particularly Polka tunes. She loved the outdoors and at one time she was a member of the Parkway Senior Center. She practiced her Catholic faith as a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Claudia Loy of Schuyler; her son, Robert J. and Carol Sanderson of Deansboro NY; grandchildren, Andrea and Aric Crossett, James and Lindsey Loy; Rebecca Shwamle and Max, and Barbara and Jeffrey Sessions; and her great-grandchildren, twins Steven & Stephanie Aloisio, Ashley Bibik, Jaxen Loy; and Paris Renee Shwamle. She also leaves many friends, including Diane Pastorelli and her best friend of over 65 years whom she loved as a sister, Flo Brindisi.
The family is grateful to the staff at the Masonic Care Community, especially the Saranac Household for the loving care and compassion provided to Pat during her stay.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be considered to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Patricia's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation with Rev. Tom Servatius officiating the ceremony. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019