Patricia M. Zimmerman 1933 - 2020

CLINTON - Patricia M. Zimmerman, 87, passed away July 16, 2020 at Lutheran Care.

She was born June 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Robellard) Murphy. Patty was united in marriage to Ernest F. Zimmerman on November 6, 1954, at St. Patrick's Church in Utica. The couple shared 43 blessed years, until his passing on October 16, 1997. Patty was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital, Wade's Nursing Home and was an industrial nurse for Rome Strip Steel.

Patty had a passion for music and dance. She loved to sing and play the piano at local nursing homes for the residents. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Clinton and would volunteer at the St. Mary's School Bazaar and the Christmas Fair.

She is survived by her two sons, Daniel M. and Victoria Zimmerman, of Westmoreland and Scott B. Zimmerman and husband, Larry Scott, of Rochester; her grandchildren, Heather, Adam and Andrew; a great-granddaughter, Lilliana; a sister, Shirley Rice, of Clinton; and three nieces and a nephew and their families. She was predeceased by her daughter, Alice; and her husband, Ernest Zimmerman.

All are invited to call Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Church, Marvin St., Clinton, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Please respect the current social distancing guidelines.

Please consider donations in Patricia's memory to St. Mary's Church, 13 Marvin Street, Clinton, NY 13323.



