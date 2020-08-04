Patricia Newell Caruso 1930 - 2020
UTICA/OLD FORGE, NY - Patricia Newell Caruso passed through the Pearly Gates on 22 July 2020 to join those she loved who predeceased her. Pat's hasty departure was unexpected.
She was the daughter of Walter S. and Inez L. (Baker) Newell. Patricia, born on December 20th, was the oldest of the six Newell children. Pat helped her mother nurture the younger siblings. "Patsy" was a giver and a caretaker, hosting many family gatherings over the years.
Patricia graduated from St. Patrick's School and Utica Catholic Academy. She left St. Elizabeth's Nursing School to marry her high school sweetheart, Roger W. Scharf. This union blessed them with two daughters, Donna Marie and Christine Anne.
Pat was predeceased by Roger W. Scharf, the band leader and her late husband, John Caruso, Utica firefighter, cameraman and photographer. Patricia was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, Gordon and Walte;, and a brother-in-law, Charles (Les) Christensen. Her cherished niece, Karen Mauldin, also predeceased her.
Patricia Caruso earned a nursing degree from Mohawk Valley Community College, followed by a BSN from SUNY Poly (SUNY College of Technology). She took graduate courses at Syracuse University and was particularly interested in genetics. Pat was an avid reader, staying current with the medical field and the political climate. She was employed by Upstate Medical Center and the Central NY Psychiatric Center, but she found her true calling as a public health nurse. She worked at the Oneida County Health Department coordinating orthopedic clinics and she was the charge nurse for well-child clinics. She regularly made home visits to prenatal clients and was well known in the community. Toward the end of her career, she worked out of St. Luke's Hospital as a discharge planner and coordinator for home health aides. She served on the Head Start Committee and volunteered her services to various health and safety agencies. Pat went out of her way to help. She loved her clients and relished the opportunity to teach.
Many of Pat's happiest moments were spent in Old Forge, NY enjoying all seasons. She photographed wildlife: deer, ducks, bears, geese and hummingbirds. She enjoyed boating on the Fulton Chain of Lakes. Baking in her kitchen overlooking the lake was a pleasure: pies, biscotti, cookies and brownies. If she saw a new recipe, she had to try it. The afternoon before her passing, she baked a delicious blueberry-peach pie with blueberries she picked the day before. Pat was a gifted seamstress, creating fashions for her daughters/nieces, or pillows for family and friends. In her younger days, Pat was an accomplished dancer and swimmer. She won dance competitions and was a member of a synchronized swim team. She enjoyed crafts from knitting to stained glass to quilting. Pat's travels spanned from California to Spain and she most fondly remembered her magical trip to Ireland with her late cousin, Florence Kazel. Patty loved Irish music and never missed the Great Irish Festival. She attended local parades and appreciated art exhibits. Patricia was always ready for the next adventure, even hiking the rugged Trenton Falls Trail in 2018. Her Irish eyes were always smiling!
Dearest to Pat were her two daughters, three grandchildren and great-grandson: Donna Larkin (Kip) (Severna Park, MD) and Christine Scharf (Bryan McGrath); three adored grandchildren, Jessica Patricia Larkin (Jesse Thieme), Captain Christopher Larkin, Officer Career Manager, Maryland Army National Guard and his wife, Nalee. Pat celebrated many special moments with Jessica and Chris when they lived in the Binghamton area. Pat also leaves behind her youngest grandchild, Chelsea A. McGrath, with whom she shared winter birthdays, holidays and Sunday dinners. Once Pat retired, she took pleasure in picking Chelsea up after school and hearing about her day. Pat's great-grandson, Elijah John Henry Thieme, was a gift and a constant source of pleasure. His picture is proudly displayed near her favorite chair. Pat is survived by her sisters, Joni Newell (NM) and Sister Elizabeth Michele Newell, CSJ (Windsor Spiritual Center); sisters-in-law, Shirley Newell (Oregon) and Marie Newell (NC). She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss Aunt Pat's apple pie. She leaves her nephews, Kevin and Eric Christensen, Michael and David Newell, Craig, Christopher and Richard Newell. Pat was very fond of her nieces, Debbie DiFondi, with whom she shared a love of baking and Kathy Smith, with whom she shared many conversations about horses. Pat will miss fabric shopping with her beloved friend, Sylvia Majka (Remsen) and her dear boating partner, Glenys Campbell (Prospect and Old Forge), whose canine companions, Copper and Daisy Mae, loved sitting with Pat. Although Pat loved dogs, she never turned away a stray animal. Pat's cat, KittyBoy, showed up in a snowstorm and never left. He misses her, too.
Pat Caruso, the energizer bunny, enjoyed cruising in her prized Mustang and was on the go more than women half her age. Pat was an active member of the Parkway Senior Center and an enthusiastic participant in Utica College's STEPS program. Her willingness to try any exercise amazed the PT students. Patricia's fighting spirit inspired all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Pat by donating to MVCC's Health Profession Scholarship Fund, 1101 Sherman Avenue, Utica, NY 13501. Pat was proud of her nursing career. You may also remember Pat with a donation to the Old Forge Volunteer Fire Department, Box 925, Old Forge, NY 13420 or consider a contribution to the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley, 623 Columbia Street, Utica, NY 13502.
The family celebrates the nurses of St. Luke's for their care, not only towards Pat but to the family. Barry, her ER nurse and Anando, her ICU nurse, showed Pat the greatest respect and compassion. The family appreciates Brittany and Sue, who stayed with us, making Pat's transition to the next life easier. All the nurses in the ICU provided excellent care. Dr. Amy Gorczynski, mom's Internal Medicine Specialist, is the best -- she appeared like an angel in the night. Dr. Gorczynski was a great comfort to Pat. The consultation with Dr. Scott Brehaut helped the family carry out Pat's wishes. We couldn't have made this difficult journey without this heroic team. Pat leaves a big hole in our heart, but we trust she is still on the move -- traded in her wheels for wings!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Pat's Life will be postponed until 2021 when family and friends from around the country can safely gather.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski and Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.