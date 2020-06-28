Patricia "Pat" Ostrander 1928 - 2020
CORTLAND - Patricia "Pat" Ostrander, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020 at Guthrie Cortland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cortland, NY.
She was born on November 29, 1928, in West Palm Beach, FL, to Matilda (FitzGibbons) and Wesley F. Hawes. She grew up in Eaton and Morrisville, NY, later studying Advertising Design at Syracuse University and Art Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champagne, IL. Married in 1951, she raised her family in Elmira and Ithaca, NY. While living in Ithaca, she managed the Ithaca Swimming Club and the Cornell University Indoor Tennis Facility. After her divorce in 1984, Pat moved to Hamilton, NY where she worked as the office manager for the Village Artists & Craftsmen and a volunteer graphic designer for the Community Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Pat was a gifted artist with a designer's eye and sense of style. She took great pride in the design of the various homes she lived in. Her family and friends always looked forward to her annual handcrafted holiday cards with their often witty, original artwork. In addition to art, she loved music, sports and animals. She sang with the Ithaca Community Chorus for many years and was a longtime fan and supporter of the Cornell University hockey and Syracuse University football and basketball teams. During her retirement, she focused on the restoration of her grandparent's historic, 1850's era, farmhouse on Landon Rd., Eaton, NY. Raised during the Depression and World War II, Pat's sense of pragmatism and resilience were qualities she carried with her throughout her life, as well as her often, sarcastic wit. In Eaton, she prized living independently primarily in the company of her cats, Jessye and later, Ezra (Cornell).
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Robin Ostrander and her granddaughter, Sophie Ostrander, all of Westwood, MA; and her son, Timothy Ostrander, of Freeville, NY. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Gwen Hawes; as well as her niece and nephews, Jean, James and Thomas Hawes, all residents of Maryland.
Burial services will be private for the immediate family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eaton Village Cemetery Association, PO Box 185, Eaton, NY 13334 or to the Morrisville Rural Cemetery, PO Box 32, Morrisville, NY 13408.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2020.