Patricia P. Spohn 1932 - 2020
UTICA - Patricia P. Spohn, 88, of Utica, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Patricia was born in Utica on March 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Riordan) Prendergast. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and Erie Tech. At St. Patrick's Church, Utica, on May 22, 1954, Patricia was united in marriage to John L. Spohn, a blessed union of 50 years until his death on October 28, 2004. For many years she was employed with Oneida County Department of Health.
Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Catholic Women's Club, Mohawk Valley Dental Hygienist Association, Junior Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary and volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. Patricia always enjoyed spending summers at their camp on Otter Lake.
Patricia is survived by her two children, Sheila (Lawrence) Gerber, SC and Sean (Deborah) Spohn, Utica; a granddaughter, Molly Elizabeth Gerber, SC; a sister-in-law, Carol Spohn, Utica; and many cousins.
Mrs. Spohn's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. In keeping with Patricia's wishes there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers those so wishing may make donations to the Otter Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Patricia's memory.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Pat's caregiver, Shayla, for all the loving care she gave to Pat.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
