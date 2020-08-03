Patricia S. Bolton 1936 - 2020
TRENTON FALLS - Patricia S. "Pat" Bolton, 85, of Trenton Falls and Micco, FL, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center, with her family by her side.
She was born September 21, 1936, in Utica, the daughter of the late Donald and Marian Green Smith. She was a graduate of St. Francis deSales High School, MVCC and SUNY Utica-Rome, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. On May 18, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church, Utica, she married Russell E. Bolton. He passed away on January 24, 2015.
For many years, Mrs. Bolton was a Registered Nurse at Faxton Hospital, Utica, Rose Hospital, Rome, Stonehedge Nursing Home, Rome and Healthsouth Treasure Coast Rehabilitation Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association, both in Vero Beach, FL. After retirement, she volunteered, for many years, at the Sebastian River Medical Center, Sebastian, FL.
Pat will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity.
She is survived by three sons, Gary and Elena Bolton, of Dallas, TX, Daniel Bolton, of Quincy, MA and William and Christine Bolton, of Trenton Falls; three grandchildren, Devin Bolton, of Atlanta, GA, Holly and Matt Beyhl, of Sterling, VA and Uriel Bolton, of Dallas, TX; one sister, Gail Dwyer, of Waterville; one brother, Dennis and Christine Smith, of Tampa, FL; in-laws, Mary Bolton, of Utica, Regina Bolton, of Troy and Carol Smith, of Verona; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her in-laws, Robert Bolton, Donald Bolton, Bernard and Gloria Bolton and Don Dwyer.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church, Holland Patent. Interment will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Hinckley.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gedela and the staff at MVHS, St. Luke's Campus, for all their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Compassion Coalition (distributinghope.org
).
Arrangements are with the Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
