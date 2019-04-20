|
Patricia "Pat" Testa 1949 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mrs. Patricia E. "Pat" (Dente) Testa, 69, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
She was born in Utica, December 22, 1949, a daughter of the late Mario "Philip" and Mabel (Steppens) Dente. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy. On May 10, 1969, Pat was joined in marriage to Ross Testa. Ross and Pat have shared over forty-nine loving years of marriage, and were totally devoted to each other and their family.
In younger years, she was employed in the insurance industry until she began her family. Her children became the focus of her life. She was a phenomenal wife, mom and nana, and could pretty much do anything. Extremely industrious and creative, she cooked, baked, crocheted, knitted, sewed and cross stitched, she did it all, not for herself, but for everyone else. Her loved ones have a special treasure that she created for them; it was never about her, it was about the family.
Pat loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach, where she and Ross were hoping to spend their fiftieth anniversary. In earlier years, she enjoyed their camp at Sylvan Beach and later at Chase Lake, where many special years were spent with in-laws, Joe and Marlene Testa. Pat was also a diehard Yankee fan and they gave her much comfort this past week and when she recently attended a game. In her own right, she was a courageous warrior and never ever complained during her illness. She not only showed us how to live, but how to die with dignity.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Ross; four sons, Brian and his wife, Mary Testa, Syracuse, Ross Jr. and his wife, Trinity Testa, Westmorland, Matt Testa and Carmen Schau, Charlotte, NC, and Christopher and his wife, Margo Testa, Holland Patent; grandchildren, Samantha and Nate Testa and Natalie Testa and one on the way in October; mother-in-law, Emily Testa; and also many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins, especially acknowledging her niece and nephew, who were like her own kids, Gina Seelman and Joseph Testa, III.
Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. DeTraglia, Dr. Butala, Dr. Pellecchia and the 6th floor Oncology Unit of St. Luke's Hospital for the loving care shown to Pat during her illness; and also Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care.
